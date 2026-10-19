What was the scariest movie released the year YOU were born?

Reader's Digest put together a list of the scariest movie from every year between 1950 and 2005. And depending on your birth year, you either got a horror classic… Or something you've never heard of that probably involves a haunted doll and terrible lighting.

Here are some of the highlights:

1959 – House on Haunted Hill

Apparently houses were already unaffordable AND haunted.

1960 – Psycho

The movie that made an entire generation suspicious of shower curtains.

1962 – Carnival of Souls

Because carnivals weren't creepy enough already.

1966 – Kill, Baby, Kill

Subtle.

1968 – Night of the Living Dead

Basically what Costco looks like the Saturday before Christmas.

1973 – The Exorcist

Still terrifying.

Also responsible for 50 years of people getting nervous anytime someone's head turns a little too far.

1974 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Another title that doesn't exactly ease you into things.

1975 – Jaws

The reason millions of people are still suspicious of water they can't see through.

1976 – The Omen

Turns out sometimes your kid isn't “going through a phase.”

1978 – Halloween

Michael Myers arrived, and babysitting suddenly became significantly less appealing.

1980 – The Shining

“All work and no play…”Basically every parent by the third week of summer vacation.

1981 – The Evil Dead

1982 – The Thing

Two excellent titles for when you can't remember someone's name.

1984 – A Nightmare on Elm Street

Imagine being afraid to fall asleep. Although after 40, Freddy Krueger can have me.

1989 – Pet Sematary

A movie that taught us an important lesson: Sometimes when something dies, just leave it alone.

1991 – The Silence of the Lambs

Still one of the creepiest movies ever made. And somehow fava beans have never recovered.

1992 – Candyman

Say his name five times in a mirror? Absolutely not. I barely want to look at MYSELF in the bathroom mirror under overhead lighting.

1995 – Seven

What's in the box?! Every Amazon delivery since.

1996 – Scream

The movie that made answering the landline terrifying.

Gen Z: Ask your parents what a landline was.

1999 – The Blair Witch Project

The movie that convinced us shaky camera footage was real. We were much easier to fool before Google.

RELATED: The Blair Witch Is Back... and She's Apparently Not Done Scaring Campers

2000 – Final Destination

The movie responsible for an entire generation refusing to drive behind a truck carrying logs.

2002 – The Ring

You watch a videotape and seven days later you die. Again, Gen Z: Ask your parents what a videotape was.

2004 – Saw

Suddenly waking up for work on Monday didn't seem so bad.

So what's the scariest movie from YOUR birth year? And more importantly…

How old were you when you watched a horror movie you absolutely had NO BUSINESS watching?