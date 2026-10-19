What was the scariest movie released the year YOU were born?
Reader's Digest put together a list of the scariest movie from every year between 1950 and 2005. And depending on your birth year, you either got a horror classic… Or something you've never heard of that probably involves a haunted doll and terrible lighting.
Here are some of the highlights:
1959 – House on Haunted Hill
Apparently houses were already unaffordable AND haunted.
1960 – Psycho
The movie that made an entire generation suspicious of shower curtains.
1962 – Carnival of Souls
Because carnivals weren't creepy enough already.
1966 – Kill, Baby, Kill
Subtle.
1968 – Night of the Living Dead
Basically what Costco looks like the Saturday before Christmas.
1973 – The Exorcist
Still terrifying.
Also responsible for 50 years of people getting nervous anytime someone's head turns a little too far.
1974 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Another title that doesn't exactly ease you into things.
1975 – Jaws
The reason millions of people are still suspicious of water they can't see through.
1976 – The Omen
Turns out sometimes your kid isn't “going through a phase.”
1978 – Halloween
Michael Myers arrived, and babysitting suddenly became significantly less appealing.
1980 – The Shining
“All work and no play…”Basically every parent by the third week of summer vacation.
1981 – The Evil Dead
1982 – The Thing
Two excellent titles for when you can't remember someone's name.
1984 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
Imagine being afraid to fall asleep. Although after 40, Freddy Krueger can have me.
1989 – Pet Sematary
A movie that taught us an important lesson: Sometimes when something dies, just leave it alone.
1991 – The Silence of the Lambs
Still one of the creepiest movies ever made. And somehow fava beans have never recovered.
1992 – Candyman
Say his name five times in a mirror? Absolutely not. I barely want to look at MYSELF in the bathroom mirror under overhead lighting.
1995 – Seven
What's in the box?! Every Amazon delivery since.
1996 – Scream
The movie that made answering the landline terrifying.
Gen Z: Ask your parents what a landline was.
1999 – The Blair Witch Project
The movie that convinced us shaky camera footage was real. We were much easier to fool before Google.
RELATED: The Blair Witch Is Back... and She's Apparently Not Done Scaring Campers
2000 – Final Destination
The movie responsible for an entire generation refusing to drive behind a truck carrying logs.
2002 – The Ring
You watch a videotape and seven days later you die. Again, Gen Z: Ask your parents what a videotape was.
2004 – Saw
Suddenly waking up for work on Monday didn't seem so bad.
So what's the scariest movie from YOUR birth year? And more importantly…
How old were you when you watched a horror movie you absolutely had NO BUSINESS watching?
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