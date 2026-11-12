Science Confirms Cats Are Manipulating Us… And We're Falling for It! 🐈😂

If you own a cat, congratulations! You're not a pet owner… YOU'RE AN EMPLOYEE!

Researchers at the University of São Paulo in Brazil have found more evidence that cats use their meows to get humans to do things for them.

Scientists gave 38 house cats a problem they couldn't solve on their own and watchedwhat happened when a human was around.

The cats were FOUR TIMES more likely to meow when a person was there to hear them!

Basically, when nobody's home, cats are quiet. But the second you walk through the door, it's…

"FEED ME!"

"OPEN THIS DOOR!"

"NO, NOT THAT DOOR!"

"MY FOOD BOWL IS HALF EMPTY, AND I'M CONTACTING MY LAWYER!"

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Researchers also point out that wild cats don't meow nearly as much as domesticated cats, suggesting our furry little freeloaders have learned that making noise gets results!

Now, the study doesn't prove cats are deliberately plotting to manipulate us, but it certainly suggests they've figured out how to get our attention.

And the worst part? IT WORKS!

I won't get out of bed to answer a text message, but if my cat meows at 3 a.m., suddenly I'm providing room service to a creature that spent six hours licking its own bum!

Dogs have owners.

Cats have staff… and we're all working unpaid overtime!