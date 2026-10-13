Actor Selma Blair has been arrested following an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York

Blair, 54, was taken into custody Sunday night after her Delta Air Lines flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Authorities say two flight attendants were injured during an incident on the plane. Blair’s representatives say her behaviour was caused by a serious medical emergency.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to hospital for evaluation.

According to court documents, things allegedly escalated while Blair was being transported to hospital.

A police officer claims Blair managed to pull one of her legs free from the straps of a stretcher and repeatedly kicked the officer in the face, neck and chest.

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Once at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, a nurse also accused Blair of kicking her in the chest while she was being moved.

Blair appeared in a Queens courtroom Monday night and was charged with two counts of second-degree assault related to the alleged incidents involving the police officer and nurse.

Her lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Blair also faces separate federal charges connected to what allegedly happened aboard the flight.

The actor appeared emotional during her court appearance, reportedly crying while standing in handcuffs and wearing jeans and a white hoodie.

Blair is best known for films including Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde. She has also publicly documented her health struggles with multiple sclerosis in recent years.