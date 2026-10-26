Make that Trip to Spirit Halloween A Great One With These Helpful Tips

Halloween is just days away, which means we've officially entered the “I still don't have a costume” portion of October.

If your weekend plans include wandering through Spirit Halloween hoping a costume magically speaks to you, a former employee has shared a few tips that could make the experience a little easier.

Because nothing says Halloween quite like panic-buying a costume on October 30.

1. Browse the Entire Store

Don't immediately grab the first costume you see. According to the former employee, some of the best finds are hiding throughout the store, including accessories and novelty items you might not notice if you're only looking at the main costume displays. Even the checkout area is worth exploring because it's usually packed with smaller accessories.

Basically, Spirit Halloween is the Winners of Halloween stores. You have to wander around until something finds you.



2. Don't Automatically Buy the Cheapest Costume

If you're wearing your costume once for three hours and then immediately throwing it into the back of a closet, the inexpensive option might be perfectly fine.

But if you're choosing something you could wear again, spending a little more on better-quality pieces may be worth it. Especially if you're an adult. Because eventually you reach an age where putting on a $19 polyester costume and sweating through it for six hours feels less like Halloween and more like a medical experiment.

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3. Buying Halloween Makeup? Get the Remover Too

Planning to cover yourself in fake blood, face paint or prosthetics? Don't forget about taking all of it OFF. Some costume makeup and adhesives can be stubborn, and regular soap and water may not be enough.

Buy the appropriate removal products while you're there, rather than discovering at midnight that your zombie face is apparently now a three-day commitment.

Nothing makes Monday morning at work awkward quite like: “No, I'm not still celebrating Halloween. This just won't come off.”

4. Spirit Halloween Doesn't Disappear at Midnight on October 31

Here's one people forget. Many Spirit Halloween locations remain open briefly after Halloween and offer clearance deals on leftover merchandise.

So if you love Halloween, November 1 and 2 can be a great time to shop for next year. Costumes, decorations and accessories may be marked down, which means you can become that incredibly organized person who already has next year's costume figured out.

Of course, you'll put it somewhere “safe.” Forget where you put it. And be back at Spirit Halloween next October anyway.