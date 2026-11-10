SUPERMARKET SYNDROME: WHY GROCERY SHOPPING CAN MAKE YOU FEEL DIZZY!

Ever walk into a grocery store feeling perfectly fine, but halfway through the cereal aisle, you're dizzy, overwhelmed and wondering if you're about to pass out beside the Cheerios?



There's actually a name for that! It's called Supermarket Syndrome, sometimes referred to as visual vertigo.

It happens when your brain gets overwhelmed by all the visual stimulation around you.

Bright fluorescent lights, endless rows of colourful products, busy patterns and people moving in every direction can trigger dizziness, nausea or a feeling of being off-balance.

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It's especially common in people who suffer from migraines or certain balance disorders.

Basically, your eyes and your balance system aren't getting along, and your brain is trying to process 47 brands of pasta sauce while keeping you upright!

And here I thought I was getting dizzy because a bag of groceries now costs $200!

The good news? It's a real, recognized type of dizziness, and treatments like vestibular rehabilitation can help.

So next time you feel woozy at the grocery store, it might not be the price of butter. Although, let's be fair, that's enough to make anyone lightheaded!