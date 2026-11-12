Apparently, Teenagers Are Better With Money Than Their Parents! 💰😂

Well, here's some news that's going to make parents feel REALLY good about themselves!

A new survey suggests today's teenagers might actually be better at managing money than their parents!

Researchers surveyed 2,000 parents of teens aged 13 to 17, and 46% admitted their kid understands money better than they do!

Teenagers are more likely to save up for big purchases, stick to a budget and think twice before spending, unlike their mother, charlie.

In fact, 34% of parents say their teen is better at budgeting, while 30% say their kid is more careful about taking on debt.

And get this…

The average teen surveyed earns nearly $7,000 a year!

Between allowances, chores, part-time jobs and side hustles, these kids are making money AND saving almost half of it!

Meanwhile, I'm 45 years old, and my retirement plan is hoping one of my kids becomes rich and remembers I gave birth to him!

But here's what I don't understand…

WHERE ARE THESE FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE TEENAGERS?!

Because the teenagers living in MY house seem to think the fridge restocks itself, electricity is free, and my debit card is a family heirloom!

Of course they're saving money! THEY'RE SPENDING MINE!

RELATED: Teenagers vs. Menopausal Moms: A Battle No One

And it's easy to save 46% of your income when your biggest monthly expense is a $12 protein shake and your mother is covering the mortgage, groceries, Wi-Fi and toilet paper!

Although, to be fair, maybe we should be taking financial advice from our kids.

At least they know how to make money on TikTok.

I'm still trying to figure out why I have six streaming subscriptions and nothing to watch!