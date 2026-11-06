The $1000 Minute: Friday, November 6th

1) What is the name of the little mushroom character from Super Mario brothers?

Toad





2) What is Sleeping Beauty’s name?

Aurora





3) What colour was Theodore the chipmunk known for wearing?

Green





4) What is the past tense of the verb “to lie,” meaning to recline?

Lay





5) What style of cropped pants gets its name from a seaside activity involving shellfish?

Clam diggers







6) Which planet rotates on its side?

Uranus







7) What is the person who leads and directs an orchestra called?

Conductor /maestro







8) In “Jack and Jill,” what were they going up the hill to fetch?

A pail of water







9) What is the name of the fictional newspaper in Spider-Man where Peter Parker works as a photographer?

The Daily Bugle.





10) What was the name of the car driven by the Ghostbusters?



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