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The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 10th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 10, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which former Montreal Canadiens goalie and Olympic gold medallist was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last night? 
    Carey Price


  2. Which popular candy gets its name from a fruit and the soft, fuzzy skin it's known for?Fuzzy Peach


  3. A farmer has 17 sheep. All but 9 run away. How many are left?
    9


  4. Helsinki is the capitol of which European County?
    Finland 


  5. Who is the host of the Tonight Show?
    Jimmy Fallon 


  6. Which 80s TV Star made the phrase "I Pity the Fool" famous?
    Mr. T


  7. What  trophy are the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks competing for in the CFL on Sunday night?
    The Grey Cup


  8. What does the nautical term "knot" measure?
    Speed


  9. If it's 11:43 on a analog clock ,the big hand is between which 2 numbers?
    8&9  


  10. In the story of Aladdin, how many wishes does the Genie grant when you rub the magic lamp?

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