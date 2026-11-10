The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 10th
Published November 10, 2026
By Charlie
- Which former Montreal Canadiens goalie and Olympic gold medallist was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last night?
Carey Price
- Which popular candy gets its name from a fruit and the soft, fuzzy skin it's known for?Fuzzy Peach
- A farmer has 17 sheep. All but 9 run away. How many are left?
9
- Helsinki is the capitol of which European County?
Finland
- Who is the host of the Tonight Show?
Jimmy Fallon
- Which 80s TV Star made the phrase "I Pity the Fool" famous?
Mr. T
- What trophy are the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks competing for in the CFL on Sunday night?
The Grey Cup
- What does the nautical term "knot" measure?
Speed
- If it's 11:43 on a analog clock ,the big hand is between which 2 numbers?
8&9
- In the story of Aladdin, how many wishes does the Genie grant when you rub the magic lamp?
3
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