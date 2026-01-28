The World’s Oldest Snowball Is Turning 50

(Yes, really. Please respect your elders.)

Quick trivia question: What do Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Peyton Manning, Blake Shelton, Baby Spice, Steve Urkel and a snowball have in common?

They’re all turning 50 this year.

Somehow, the most impressive one on that list might be… the snowball.

A 64-year-old man named Jeff Shamus claims he is the proud owner of the world’s oldest snowball, originally formed on February 5, 1976. Jeff was a teenager at the time and experiencing fresh snow for the first time, which led to the very reasonable decision to make snowballs and then… save one forever.

Kids do weird things. This part tracks.

The truly wild twist is that Jeff’s mom, Betty, kept the snowball. For decades. In an empty Skippy peanut butter jar. In the freezer. Just sitting there like a frozen family heirloom no one asked for.

Jeff always knew the snowball was there, quietly chilling next to frozen peas and questionable leftovers. When his mom passed away in 2017, he did what any responsible adult would do: he transferred the snowball to his own freezer to continue its watch.

According to Jeff, the snowball has evolved into more of a snow “blob,” but it has never melted. This is despite several close calls involving power outages and moves between homes, where the snowball was apparently treated like a priceless artifact.

This story is equal parts charming and deeply unhinged. And just when you think it ends there, it gets worse for the next generation.

Jeff says he fully intends for his children to inherit the snowball, continuing the legacy and the responsibility of making sure it never melts. Ever. For the rest of their lives.

Bottom line: Some families pass down jewelry. Some are passed-down recipes. This family passes down a 50-year-old snowball in a peanut butter jar, and honestly… that feels on brand for 2026. ❄️🥜