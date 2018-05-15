15 Acoustic Covers That Might Be Better Than The Originals
Covers That Will Blow You Away
There might be no better feeling than listening to an artist you love cover a song by another artist you love. With that in mind, here are 15 acoustic covers that are absolute magic.
Justin Bieber – Fast Car (Tracy Chapman)
Ray Lamontagne – Crazy (Gnarls Barkley)
Niall Horan – Issues (Julia Michaels)
John Mayer – Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty)
Kelly Clarkson – Jealous (Nick Jonas)
Alessia Cara – Hotline Bling (Drake)
Nick Jonas – Lay Me Down (Sam Smith)
Sam Smith – How Will I Know (Whitney Houston)
Lady Gaga – Imagine (John Lennon)
Miley Cyrus – Jolene (Dolly Parton)
Shawn Mendes – Summer Sadness (Lana Del Ray)
Dixie Chicks – Daddy Lessons (Beyonce)
P!nk – Stay With Me (Sam Smith)
Taylor Swift – September (Earth, Wind & Fire)