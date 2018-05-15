15 Acoustic Covers That Might Be Better Than The Originals

Listen Live

There might be no better feeling than listening to an artist you love cover a song by another artist you love. With that in mind, here are 15 acoustic covers that are absolute magic.

Justin Bieber – Fast Car (Tracy Chapman)

 Ray Lamontagne – Crazy (Gnarls Barkley)

Niall Horan – Issues (Julia Michaels)

John Mayer – Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty)

Kelly Clarkson – Jealous (Nick Jonas)

Alessia Cara – Hotline Bling (Drake)

Nick Jonas – Lay Me Down (Sam Smith)

Sam Smith – How Will I Know (Whitney Houston)

Lady Gaga – Imagine (John Lennon)

Miley Cyrus – Jolene (Dolly Parton)

Shawn Mendes – Summer Sadness (Lana Del Ray)

Dixie Chicks – Daddy Lessons (Beyonce)

P!nk – Stay With Me (Sam Smith)

Taylor Swift – September (Earth, Wind & Fire)

