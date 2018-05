15 Acoustic Covers That Might Be Better Than The Originals

There might be no better feeling than listening to an artist you love cover a song by another artist you love. With that in mind, here are 15 acoustic covers that are absolute magic.

Justin Bieber – Fast Car (Tracy Chapman)



Ray Lamontagne – Crazy (Gnarls Barkley)



Niall Horan – Issues (Julia Michaels)



John Mayer – Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty)



Kelly Clarkson – Jealous (Nick Jonas)



Alessia Cara – Hotline Bling (Drake)



Nick Jonas – Lay Me Down (Sam Smith)



Sam Smith – How Will I Know (Whitney Houston)



Lady Gaga – Imagine (John Lennon)



Miley Cyrus – Jolene (Dolly Parton)



Shawn Mendes – Summer Sadness (Lana Del Ray)



Dixie Chicks – Daddy Lessons (Beyonce)



P!nk – Stay With Me (Sam Smith)



Taylor Swift – September (Earth, Wind & Fire)