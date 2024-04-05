Win Canadian Championship Tickets

Kool FM is a proud sponsor of defending League 1 Ontario champions Simcoe County Rovers FC… The Rovers will be competing in their first ever Canadian Championship taking on Toronto FC at BMO Field on April 24th, at 7.30 pm.

Tickets for the game are on sale now! Get yours tickets here, and be a part of the action. Kool FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the big game, all you have to do is sign up by filling out the form below for the chance to win. Help cheer on the Rovers as they make history representing Barrie and Simcoe County.