Kool FM's Why I Love Winter

Published October 2, 2024
By Matt Cacchione
Winter is coming, which means it’s almost time to hit the slopes! And Kool FM wants to hook you up!

Horseshoe Resort has put in over $1,000,000 worth of upgrades into their facility and to celebrate, we’re giving you a chance at winning a pair of All Access Alpine Season Passes!

All you have to do is sign up by filling out the form below and tell us why you love winter! It might just go a long way into making this winter the best one ever!

Win a pair of All Access Alpine Season Passes courtesy of Horseshoe Resort …get your season passes at Horseshoeresort.com and enjoy huge savings with Kool FM!

