Join us on May 4th at Treetop Trekking for Climb for a Cause 2024: Kids Help Phone. Every year, Treetop Trekking hosts a fundraiser where 25% of proceeds from all activities at all parks are donated to Canadian Charity, and this year you can help us in supporting Kids Help Phone.

We’ll be LIVE on location on Saturday, May 4th from 9AM to 1PM with Amy Aust from the Kool Drive show, and encourage you to come out for a Treetop Trekking adventure! With their zipline and aerial game trek, discovery courses, night trek and more, there’s so much to do. Bring your family and friends out to show your support for Kids Help Phone by spending the day creating awesome memories.

Why Kids Help Phone?

Dedicated to providing vital support and resources to young people across Canada, Kids Help Phone focuses on supporting young people experiencing everything from crisis situations to the everyday concerns of growing up. Kids Help Phone is the only 24/7 online texting/call service across Canada that provides support to kids and teens in need. Trained volunteer crisis responders answer calls and texts from youth at any time and link them to resources within their community. Whether youth are dealing with a mental health crisis, or a difficult day at school, Kids Help Phone is there to listen and provide support where they can.

To connect with a crisis responder, teens can text 686868 or call 1 800 668 6868.

Adults can also connect with a responder by texting 741741. There is also a chat feature on

their website that kids and adults can use to connect with a responder. If at any time a

youth wants to end a conversation, they can text STOP and no more messages will be sent.

This discrete service allows youth to connect and navigate their problems with a trained

volunteer. Big or small, no feeling, concern, or issue is too great to navigate.

