16th Annual Colt for the Day Charity Hockey Game
Charity Hockey Game in support of Big Brothes Big Sisters of Barrie and Disctrict, Kempenfelt Rotary and the Barrie Colts Community Fund.
Tickets are $90.00.
Register to play hockey along side the Barrie Colts.
For children ages 6 to 11, your registration includes:
– One full hockey game with members of the Barrie Colts
– Autograph and picture session with Barrie Colts
– Barrie Colts hockey jersey
– Pizza lunch with the Barrie Colts
– Watch a skills competition between Barrie Colt players
Space is limited.
For more details click HERE.