PUSHING YOUR BODY TO LIMITS FOR A GOOD CAUSE!

Register today as a participant for the 2017 Bracebridge Triathlon on August 12 & 13 and Swim/Bike/Run your way to victory!

When you register as a participant, please create your own personalized fundraising page Swim/bike/run and help Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka reach their fundraising goal of $5000.

With over 260 cancer support groups each year provided FREE of cost to our members, community support is essential in reaching our goal, and to ensuring we are able to provide sufficient support to those who are learning to live with a cancer diagnosis in their lives.

Register today visit: www.multisportcanada.com

You can make a difference today to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.™

Volunteer for a cause at the 2017 Bracebridge Triathlon!

Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is privileged to be partnering with MultiSport Canada and the many athletes across our region at this year’s Bracebridge Triathlon on August 12 & 13, 2017, all in an effort to help us raise awareness about our cancer support Program.

We need to recruit 25-30 volunteers for each day. Whether you are part of a community group, local service club, sports team, or a student in need of community service hours, your involvement will ensure we have sufficient volunteers to run a safe and successful event for the 2017 Bracebridge Tri-athletes.

To register as a volunteer visit: multisportcanada volunteer or contact Sharon Foulkes at volunteers@multisportcanada.com.