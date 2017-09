KOOL FM’s Amazing Race to Get Married Voting #3

Brought to you by:

For their third challenge, we wanted our lovely couples to show just how much they loved each other by re-creating arguably one of the most romantic movie scenes of all time…

Now it’s time for YOU to cast your vote for the couple you like the best. With your help we will crown the winning couple and award them with a turn key Dream wedding at The Farmhouse !

Kimberley McIntyre & John Hoekstra a.k.a Team 1 Dream

Christie Bath & Michael Goggins

April Cross & Lana Boudreau

Michelle “Mickey” McLean & Todd Hohberger

Kayla Joanisse &Will Garrow

The two couples who have the most amount of votes after all of the weekly challenges will go head to head and compete in one final challenge where the winning couple will win a dream wedding package including :

The ceremony & reception venue, the meal, drinks & officiant courtesy of

An all inclusive Honeymoon for two at the 4 star Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, in Dominican Republic courtesy of Transat and tripcentral.ca.

Tuxedo rentals from

Wedding Bands from

Hair from

