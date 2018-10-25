Nasty Women and Other Degenerates Burlesque Show

This show is a fundraiser for RAICES (https://www.raicestexas.org), an organization that provides legal support services to families separated at the US border. We can’t vote, but we can raise money to help, and there are now about 13,000 migrant children being held in the United States.

Tickets are $22 in advance on Eventbrite, $25 at the door or $110 for a VIP table for four.