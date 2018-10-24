Women’s Wellness Circle

The Womens Wellness Circle Barrie/Innisfil provides the opportunity for a group of like-minded and like-spirited women, looking for more holistic alternatives to connect, to laugh , learn and heal together.

Each month we have a unique and inspired theme, as we invite gifted presenters to come and share with the group.

A place where you can expect to be met with acceptance, to come as you are, and leave feeling lighter, more focused and connected to yourself and each other.

The Womens Wellness Circle is a group of women 18+ that meets the 4th Wednesday of every month at St. George’s Anglican Church from 7:30-9:30. It is $20 at the door. Check out our facebook page for a list of presenters and please call or register on fb, so we can expect you and make you feel welcomed