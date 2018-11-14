Art Masters Talk at 5 Points Theater

BAC Promotes Art Masters Talk at Five Points Theatre

The Barrie Arts Committee (BAC) aims to begin the journey of transforming the Barrie cityscape and is asking the creative community to get in on the conversation. Following input from the arts community, the BAC is pleased to host Karin Eaton, Executive & Artistic Director of Toronto’s Mural Routes and developer of the National Mural Symposium in Canada at the Art Masters Talk event, on Nov 14th, 7PM-9PM at the Five Points Theatre. Karin has developed extensive knowledge and global contacts in her search to enrich community life through the transformation of public spaces. Karin’s accolades include the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee for her contribution to the arts and service to Canada as well as the Mirror’s Urban Hero Award. Tickets to Art Masters Talk event are available online now at https://secure1.tixhub.com/barrie/online/b_otix.asp?cboPerformances=2050&cboEvent=857Local artists, business, and the public will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills and ignite their imagination, encountering

