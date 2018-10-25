Barrie Chamber Breakfast

8:45 AM – 11:30 AM

Join the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Barrie Chamber for a free breakfast seminar on Thursday, October 25th to learn about practical energy cost-saving programs that are available for businesses in Ontario.

The event will bring together representatives from your local distribution company, natural gas distributor and the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), along with businesses and community leaders from the area, to share information about available energy-saving programs and how to enroll. You will also have the opportunity to network with other local job creators who are interested in giving their businesses a competitive edge through energy efficiencies and retrofits, and hear success stories from those who have already benefited.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has partnered with the Ontario government to lead an education campaign to improve awareness of the Province’s energy conservation and cost-saving programs. The Know Your Power initiative is a one-stop shop for information on energy-saving programs and opportunities to improve your energy efficiency that will help businesses identify measures to help reduce electricity bills and conserve energy.

Who Should Attend?

Looking to save energy costs today and use energy more effeciently

Planning building upgrades or scheduled maintenance that may involve replacing and upgrading equipment

Businesses of all sizes and sectors starting their energy efficiency journey

Energy consultants, professionals, and qualified energy effecient contractors

Qualified energy efficient contractors

Local utility companies and municipalities

Learning Outcomes

Learn about available electricity and natural gas incentive and rebate programs

Better understand the range of programs available and which ones are best for your business

Determine the steps necessesary for participating

Learn from the stories of local businesses that have participated in programs

Energy Support Workshop

Join us after the event for a 1-hour technical workshop with local energy experts. This session is designed to provide you with extra support and an opportunity

to learn energy management best practices, how to prioritize energy efficient projects, discuss your energy challenges, and learn how to use more tools to help

you improve your energy efficiency and save. More details on the workshop coming soon!

For more information, please contact Katherine Chabot at events@barriechamber.com, call us at 705-721-5000 or visit our website http://barriechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/know-your-power-free-breakfast-workshop-with-the-occ-4084