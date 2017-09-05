Barrie Fall Fishing Festival September 22nd – October 1st 2017

BARRIE

Family – Friends and Fun – Lets go fishing!

The Annual Barrie Fall Fishing Festival returns September 22nd!

Kool FM has partnered with the Canadian Tire Barrie South location to set you up with some Kool fishing gear! Fill out the form below for a chance to win weekly prizes!

September 8th – Frabill Bait Bucket filled with lures & more

September 15th – Lucky Strike Fishing Net

September 22nd- Shakespeare All in one kit & Rod

September 29th – Plano Angled Storage System

The net proceeds from the Fishing Festival benefits Environmental Projects (related to improving the health & wellbeing of Lake Simcoe) and many other local community projects of the Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia