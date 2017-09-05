Listen Live

Barrie Fall Fishing Festival September 22nd – October 1st 2017

Presented by The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia & Sponsored by Canadian Tire Barrie South

Family – Friends and Fun – Lets go fishing!

The Annual Barrie Fall Fishing Festival returns September 22nd! 

Kool FM has partnered with the Canadian Tire Barrie South location  to set you up with some Kool fishing gear! Fill out the form below for a chance to win weekly prizes! 

September 8th – Frabill Bait Bucket filled with lures & more
September 15th – Lucky Strike Fishing Net
September 22nd- Shakespeare All in one kit & Rod 
September 29th – Plano Angled Storage System 

Prize Disclaimer:
Weekly prizes do not include registration into the Fall Fishing Festival.  
BFFF Rules, Regulations, Participation Eligibility Apply 
Kool FM’s General Rules & Regulations Apply 

The net proceeds from the Fishing Festival benefits Environmental Projects (related to improving the health & wellbeing of Lake Simcoe) and many other local community projects of the Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia

 

