Barrie Residents Receive Ontario 150 Awards
Nineteen women, 11 men, 8 youths and three groups were honoured with Ontario 150 Awards […]
Nineteen women, 11 men, 8 youths and three groups were honoured with Ontario 150 Awards last night at South Shore Centre in Barrie. MPP Ann Hoggarth citing them for helping build Barrie into a vibrant and compassionate community.
The individuals receiving this award have helped volunteer in our community in one of the following ways: Celebrating diversity/inclusion, Protecting Barrie’s Heritage, Protecting Barrie’s Environment, Promoting a healthy community, and Building Barrie’s capacity to be more vibrant and compassionate.
The recipients of the award are:
Women
- Kathy McCarroll
- Mary-Florence Bartley
- Jean McGinley
- Betty Fyshe
- Barb White
- Sylvia Patfield
- Sandra Porter
- Dorothy McIlravey
- Victoria Potter
- Lori Aylwin
- Linda Moorhouse
- Ina Smith
- Mona Taylor
- Lorriane Lowe
- Shannon Murree
- Wendy Lee
- Krista Green
- Margo Fraser
- Lynn Monague -Sauve
Men
- Ernest Matton
- Mark Fisher
- Tom McBride
- Terry Hoffman
- Tom Scharf
- David Lowe
- Peter Silveira
- Dr. Sam Quadri
- Rodney Burns
- Stewart Garner
- Paul Millington
Groups
- Georgian College Student Association Barrie Executive
- Nancy & Charles Drury
- Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee (Barrie Police Service)