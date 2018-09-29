BARRIE STORM GOLF TOURNAMENT IN SUPPORT OF THE BDGSA

The BDGSA is thrilled to be hosting their first ever golf tournament fundraiser. The BDGSA turned 40 years old last year and over the past few years, the league has been taking on some new and exciting initiatives, including the addition of more lit ball fields, the annual event day hosted at the Barrie Community Sports Complex with fun events and games, the hosting of the annual Barrie Bash rep softball tournament, the hosting of provincial softball grand championships for several age divisions, and much more. With these initiatives comes added costs and in order to keep costs to our members down, we have decided to raise additional funds to offset our increasing operational costs, including fields, medals, gyms, indoor training facilities, etc. Gather your friends together and come help support this local league, which supports youth sport, with emphasis on keeping girls in sports. We are a very dedicated, hard working league and we would love to see everyone out on September 29 in support of this important organization.

Join us Saturday September 29th@ InnisbrookGolf Course

8:00 AM Arrival & 9:00 AMShotgun

$125 Per Person $500 Per Foursome

Register Online at www.bdgsa.com