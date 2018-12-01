Bravado! Kids Christmas

Christmas is coming! It’s time for the show! Hang the lights, haul out the holly, and celebrate the coldest season of the year with Bravado! Show Choir and some very special guests.

On Saturday, December 1, Bravado! presents its annual Kids’ Christmas crafts and concert at Collier Street United Church. Pre-show crafts and fun start at 1 pm. Kids will have the opportunity to create a variety of crafts including percussive instruments that they can play at the concert.

The Christmastravaganza Kid’s Christmas concert begins at 2 pm. Showcasing “all things Christmas”, Bravado will be joined by Bravado! Kids, and even Santa himself.

So dust off your holiday spirit, don your family Christmas outfits and start off the festive Christmas season right with music, jingle sticks, and joy.

Tickets: 12 & under $7, Adults $18, Family pack of 4 tickets $45

Available at: MacLaren Art Centre

www.BravadoShowChoir.com

or by phone at 705-739-1637