7:30 am – 9 am

Business Education

What is the ROI on Going Green?

Join us Thursday August 2nd at the Chamber Business Breakfast for a panel discussion on how greening your business can make you money, help you to attract/retain great employees, and contribute positively to our overall community health.

Watch for details on our panel speakers soon!

If you haven’t had the chance to make it out to any of our past CBBs, come and see for yourself what a great opportunity networking can be. Sponsored by The Mortgage Wellness Group, CBBs are held on the first Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring their flyers, brochures, business cards and other promotional material to share and display. For a nominal charge, a full hot breakfast is served.

Please Register before 2:30 p.m. on the day prior to the event. Registrations after that time may not be accepted.

If you are unable to attend, please call 721-5000 to cancel before 12:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for breakfast.

For more information, call 705-721-5000 or visit http://barriechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/chamber-business-breakfast-august-2nd-2018-4102