Charity Car Show & BBQ

My name is Hannah, our dear friends Brooke, Tony and my littlest best friend Graydon are going through a tough time right now. Last week, their baby boy Graydon was airlifted to Sick Kids hospital after a traumatic accident involving hot oil. Without going into too much detail, our hearts are breaking for baby Gray who is suffering 2nd and 3rd degree burns on a large portion of his little body.

So far, Graydon has undergone two skin graft surgeries and will be needing at least a couple more. He has a long road to recovery, but in typical Graydon fashion he is in good spirits and so strong which is amazing to see.

Brooke and Tony have taken a leave of absence from their jobs to be there for their son. We are hoping to raise anything we can for hospital expense’s, as little things add up quick!!

Here’s where we need your help! We are hosting a car event/show on October 13th at 10am-4pm at 1152 Bayfield Street North!

Admission will be $5.00 upon entry!

There will be pizza, burgers and drinks and a 50/50 draw!!

So come on out to support Graydon and check out some sweet rides and show off his favourite thing – CARS!

Thank you for taking the time to read Graydon’s story and we hope to see you and your cars before the end of the season!! 🏁🏁

Sincerely,

Hannah + friends and family of Gray, Brooke and Tony 💙💙💙