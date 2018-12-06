Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Georgian Nurse Practitioners will teach you tools to self-manage your chronic disease. Subjects may include techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications. Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals.

Nutrition, decision making and how to evaluate new treatments.

