Coming Up At Barrie City Hall

Barrie city councillors have their work cut out for them at City Hall Monday night, with a multi-million dollar budget to go through. It’s an over $240 million dollar budget too, and if it gets approved as-is, would come with a 3.27 per cent increase to our property taxes next year. It is expected that number be whittled down over the course of the night, as council takes a hard look at all the operating and capital expenses for 2018, including the library, police, and county budgets presented last week. Council will also look at factors to the budget including increased security costs, ash tree replacement in the city and how the province’s OHIP+ will affect the bottom line; the city saves over $15,000 in no longer having to cover prescription costs for employees’ children.