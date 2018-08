12 pm – 3 pm

Hello Kool FM! We are hosting a Community Block Party in Alcona and would love for your to join us! The goal of our event is for community members to come out and meet their neighbors! We are also raising funds for our local Park and hosting a back to School supplies Drive, collecting back to school items for both schools and children in need. We will have local food trucks, a jumpy castle, face painting and more!