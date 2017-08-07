Here are some details:

In celebration of Simcoe Day and the Civic Holiday, please join us for a complimentary day at the Simcoe County Museum on Monday, August 7, 2017.

Admission, activities and food (including Warden Gerry Marshall chef’n up a BBQ plus refreshments and ice cream) will be free of charge.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food being served between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join us as we give back to our residents and celebrate Simcoe Day in style with family and friends.

Fore more information click HERE