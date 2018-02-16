Drake Gives Away Just Shy Of $1,000,000 In ‘Gods Plan’ Video

Drake’s Canadianness is showing.

The Toronto-based rapper made headlines last week when he was caught filming a video for “Gods Plan” at a Miami High school. It was reported that as part of his video he was giving away thousands in scholarships.

In his new video for “God’s Plan,” it looks like those reports are true. The video starts with “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away.” The video mostly consists of the rapper visiting people in Florida, handing out scholarships, picking up an entire grocery store’s tab and handing a lady on the street a mad stack of cash.

Watch below: