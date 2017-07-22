Listen Live

Dress for Success Pop-Up Sale

  • July 22, 2017
  • Dress for Success’s Barrie location

Dress for Success Pop-Up Sale

Need an outfit for work? An event? A vacation?

Come in to Dress for Success’s Barrie location (in the Bayfield Mall beside Bowlerama)

Saturday July 22nd and visit our Pop-Up Toonie Sale!

We are selling new and lightly used items. Items start at just $2!

All proceeds go towards supporting Dress for Success’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence.

Add new pieces to your closet while supporting women in your community.

Related posts

No related posts.