Dress for Success Pop-Up Sale

Need an outfit for work? An event? A vacation?

Come in to Dress for Success’s Barrie location (in the Bayfield Mall beside Bowlerama)

Saturday July 22nd and visit our Pop-Up Toonie Sale!

We are selling new and lightly used items. Items start at just $2!

All proceeds go towards supporting Dress for Success’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence.

Add new pieces to your closet while supporting women in your community.