Financial Literacy for Youth

Given how important financial skills are to navigating life, it is surprising that our schools don’t teach kids about money. Too many students are graduating in debt and facing difficult financial choices when they are just starting out. Learn how to prevent this from happening to you by establishing good financial habits. Join Sandy Daykin of Credit Canada as she explains how to safely and wisely navigate the financial maze.

Registration for this event will begin October 20.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events