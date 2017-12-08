Listen Live

Flickr’s Canadian Photos Of The Year Are A Sight To Behold

All The Glory That Is Canada

Before the invention that changed our lives forever, Instagram, there was this cool little website for sharing high-quality photos called Flickr.

In case you weren’t aware, the website is still alive and kicking! Each year Flick does some digging and gather the best images of the year for our enjoyment. Out of their many, specific categories, they even put together a list of best photos of Canada. You can check out some of those below.

Harfang des neiges - Snowy owl - Bubo scandiacus

Moraine Lake South channel

Winter Sunrise II (Explore - Best Position #3 - March 16, 2017)

cold calm

Window on Moraine lake (#Explored 31-03-2017)

Check out the full list here and enjoy the sights!
