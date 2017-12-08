Flickr’s Canadian Photos Of The Year Are A Sight To Behold

Before the invention that changed our lives forever, Instagram, there was this cool little website for sharing high-quality photos called Flickr.

In case you weren’t aware, the website is still alive and kicking! Each year Flick does some digging and gather the best images of the year for our enjoyment. Out of their many, specific categories, they even put together a list of best photos of Canada. You can check out some of those below.

Check out the full list here and enjoy the sights!

Photo by Justine Milton on Unsplash