Flu Outbreak At General And Marine Hospital

Collingwood G&M Hospital, in conjunction with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared an Influenza A outbreak on its Surgical Unit. It is anticipated the outbreak could last until January 31. As a result, increased precautionary measures have been put into place.

Visitors have been restricted to 1 per patient on the Surgical unit and cannot visit

other units in the hospital after leaving this unit

other units in the hospital after leaving this unit Children under the age of 12 cannot visit the Surgical unit at this time

Visitors must wear the appropriate mask while on the unit

Practice vigilant hand hygiene, handwashing before and after patient contact is extremely important

The public is reminded to not visit patients in the hospital if they are feeling unwell or have cold/flu like symptoms. “Our efforts are focused on ensuring that we contain the transmission of the virus including increased cleaning, isolating infected patients and diligent hand hygiene,” says Norah Holder, CGMH President and CEO.