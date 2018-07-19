Listen Live

Friday You Can Visit Any Ontario Park FREE!

Complimentary day passes, one-day only...

By Darryl on the Drive

When: July 20, 2018

Where: All operating Ontario Provincial Parks

What: Free day-use at all Ontario Parks. We are opening our doors to everyone in Ontario; there will be no charge for day-use visitation during the celebration. Parks across the province will offer events and activities that encourage people to visit parks and be active. Explore a new park, sample our facilities and services or enjoy a fun event in a great natural setting!

Algonquin Park is offering free canoe, bike rentals and more…

Look at all the activities at Earl Rowe Provincial Park…

Free Yoga tomorrow at Balsam Lake Provincial Park…

What is included with the free day-use entry?

All visitors to the park will be issued a complimentary day-pass to the park. You may enjoy the park facilities until 10:00pm on July 20. Additional charges for facilities not included in day-use such as camping, equipment rentals and pools at Bronte Creek and Earl Rowe provincial parks will remain in effect during the celebration.

