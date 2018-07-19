Friday You Can Visit Any Ontario Park FREE!

When: July 20, 2018

Where: All operating Ontario Provincial Parks

What: Free day-use at all Ontario Parks. We are opening our doors to everyone in Ontario; there will be no charge for day-use visitation during the celebration. Parks across the province will offer events and activities that encourage people to visit parks and be active. Explore a new park, sample our facilities and services or enjoy a fun event in a great natural setting!

Algonquin Park is offering free canoe, bike rentals and more…

Tomorrow is Healthy Parks Healthy People Day! FREE park entry at all @OntarioParks! In #AlgonquinPark you can also enjoy FREE canoe rentals, FREE bike rentals, citizen science programs +more! #HPHP pic.twitter.com/yEUx3bfGU3 — Algonquin Park (@Algonquin_PP) July 19, 2018

Look at all the activities at Earl Rowe Provincial Park…

Free Yoga tomorrow at Balsam Lake Provincial Park…

Balsam Lake has a special #HPHP day yoga practice. You’ll leave feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. https://t.co/JhzWhuo5h5 pic.twitter.com/3KYRMgTblv — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) July 19, 2018

What is included with the free day-use entry?

All visitors to the park will be issued a complimentary day-pass to the park. You may enjoy the park facilities until 10:00pm on July 20. Additional charges for facilities not included in day-use such as camping, equipment rentals and pools at Bronte Creek and Earl Rowe provincial parks will remain in effect during the celebration.