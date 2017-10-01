Fundy for Undies Campaign, in support of the David Busby Street Centre

Over the winter we aim to collect 750 pairs of socks and underwear. You can donate directly to The David Busby Street Centre (88 Mulcaster St) or at any of our drop off locations:

Theatre By The Bay – 55 Dunlop St E Unit 1

Georgian Detailing – 570 Bryne Dr

Continental Currency Exchange – Georgian Mall

Active Green + Ross – 38 Anne St South

Baytowne Hyundai – 191 Mapleview Dr W

BayCity Kia – 52 King St

For more info, you can check out our post on the club’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/barrierotaract) or our instagram (@barrierotaract)