Garage Sale

Toys, snowboards x 2 with bindings, boots, helmets, metal large dog cage, girly stuff, boys stuff, tons of designer clothes, size 7 FRYE cowgirls boots (slim fit) beer making equipment, golf clubs, adidas shoes size 7, HEELY’s boys size 1, books! Hard cover sets (Harry Potter, etc) furniture, kids chairs, neon kids caution signs, wall pictures, cross country skis and poles, UGG winter boots woman’s size 6, ladies winter coats size small, electronics, tools, kitchen appliances, tons more too! ALL STUFF IS IN NEAR NEW CONDITION Or close too! Rain or Shine! Be there or be square! (Townhouses beside lions hall on Blake)

8 am-Noon