New YouTube Tool Shows how Digitally Addicted you Really are

Google and other tech giants are starting to create tools to help us control our digital addictions.

If you have iOS or Android 9 you can now monitor how much time you’re using certain websites. Google announced Tuesday that those statistics are now available for YouTube.

Know how much you actually watch

Google built a profile that’s available in your YouTube account menu that tells you how long you’ve watched YouTube videos today, yesterday and over the past 7 days.

Set a reminder to take a break

Like Netflix and other highly addictive platforms, it’s sometimes hard to pull yourself away even when you know you’ve watched way too much. The new features announced also includes a ‘time limit’ reminder.

It’s pretty easy to set-up and once you’ve hit your limit, YouTube sends a friendly reminder via a pop up on your screen.