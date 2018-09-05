Gravenhurst Charity Bike Night is committed to raising funds to aid children in Muskoka. “Bike Night” allows motorcycle enthusiasts to experience their passion and give back to their communities. In 2016 with the help of our dedicated volunteers and through the generosity of our sponsors and weekly bike enthusiasts $11,600.00 was raised given back into local children within our community’s

Every Wednesday night from May 23rd-September 5th 6pm-8pm

Gravenhurst Charity Bike Night