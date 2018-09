Test your courage and quick thinking in our Harry Potter Escape Room – a real-life adventure game in which you and your friends are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape the room within 20 minutes! All ages event.

Registration begins November 1. Register as an individual and be grouped with some new friends, or register as a group of 4 to 6 people.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events