Innisfil Residents Asked to Exercise Caution Near Flooded Areas

With more rain in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, residents are asked to use extra caution around flooded areas, in particular, when using roads that may be submerged. Residents should not attempt to drive through flooded roads, or to clear ice from roads and/or drains. Children and small pets should not be allowed near flooded areas at any time.

“We have deployed all of our available resources throughout the town to try to keep the water flowing away from homes and roads,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “We advise residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and bear with us during this significant weather event.”

The combination of mild temperatures has also led to an increased amount of fog in some areas, including Lake Simcoe. Due to the poor visibility, residents are urged to avoid venturing out onto the lake.

At this time, Maple Road from Belle Aire Beach Road to Spooners Road is closed because of flooding. Several roads are also affected by rising waters at this time, including: 20th Sideroad (between 9th & 10th Line, and Mapleview Road & Big Bay Point Road), 13th Line (Maple Grove area), 5th Line, 9th Line, 25 Sideroad from 9th to 10th Line, Spooners Road & Temple Avenue, Lynn Street, Nelson Crescent, Park Road, West Street, Buchanan Street, Lebanon Drive, County Road 89 and 20 Sideroad.

The Town of Innisfil Customer Service desk will be open until 7 p.m. tonight to help residents with any flooding-related concerns. Please call 705-436-3710. Residents are thanked for their patience in advance.

Residents can stay up to date on the situation by following the Town on Facebook and Twitter. The Town of Innisfil has also set up a special webpage with information for what to do during flooding situations: www.innisfil.ca/floodingtips.