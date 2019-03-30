Innisfil Seed Library in partnership with the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library and the Innisfil Garden Club presents the 3rd Annual Innisfil Seedy Saturday! Free admission but donations towards the event are always appreciated. We are also accepting non-perishable food items for the Innisfil Food Bank.

Come and enjoy our popular community seed swap, “Ask a Master Gardener” your gardening questions, borrow seeds from the Innisfil Seed Library launching its 4th season, and visit our vendors, exhibitors and experts. Expect more fun activities for the whole family!

