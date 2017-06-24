June 24th and 25th, 2017
The Chainsmokers look to make it 4 weeks at #1 .
#20 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#19 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#18 Maroon 5 – Cold
#17 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#16 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#15 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#14 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#13 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#12 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#9 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#8 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#7 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#6 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#5 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#4 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#3 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#2 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This (4th week at #1)
FUTURE HIT: Camila Cabello – Crying In The Club
KOOL CAMEO: Alice Cooper – School’s Out