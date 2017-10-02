KOOL FM Amazing Race to Get Married Voting #5

Brought to you by:

For their fifth challenge, we wanted our couples to start writing and practicing their vows. But is just writing and saying their vows, we gave the yet another twist. They each needed to write their vows and include a maximum of 10 of the following words or sayings: Dump truck, Guacamole, Golden Girls, Porcupine, LOL, “Oh, Mylanta!”, Heartburn, Double-double, Scurvy, Socks & sandals, “Ace Ventura, Pet Detective”, Nickleback, Despacito, Tony Danza, Mustache, Pimple, Colonoscopy, Richard Simmons, Phlegm, and “Superfreak, superfreak, she’s superfreaky”. See how well they did.

Now it’s time for YOU to cast your vote for the couple you like the best. With your help we will crown the winning couple and award them with a turn key Dream wedding at The Farmhouse !

Christie Bath & Michael Goggins

April Cross & Lana Boudreau

Michelle “Mickey” McLean & Todd Hohberger

Kayla Joanisse &Will Garrow



The two couples who have the most amount of votes after all of the weekly challenges will go head to head and compete in one final challenge where the winning couple will win a dream wedding package including :

The ceremony & reception venue, the meal, drinks & officiant courtesy of

An all inclusive Honeymoon for two at the 4 star Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, in Dominican Republic courtesy of Transat and tripcentral.ca.

Tuxedo rentals from

Wedding Bands from

Hair from

