Lions Pancake supper with sausage on Friday October the 20th starting at 5PM – 7:30PM. The location is Collier United Church at 112 Collier St. The cost is $7 per adult and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds to community projects. Take your friend(s) with you, this is a great community fun & information event, like the Lions Open House. We lions hope to see you there.