LOOK: Filming Has Begun On New Will & Grace Episodes!
Over the weekend, filming began on the 10-episode Will & Grace revival. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean […]
Over the weekend, filming began on the 10-episode Will & Grace revival. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all shared photos from set on Instagram and Twitter.
If they’re having as much fun as it looks like they’re having, we are in for a treat when these episodes finally air.
Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired. @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @MeganOMullally #Will&Grace pic.twitter.com/FwioowjXdg
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) March 5, 2017
back in drag #willandgrace pic.twitter.com/5RCKr0rJb9
— Megan Mullally (@MeganOMullally) March 5, 2017
NBC announced the show would be back for a limited run a month ago. New episodes will air during the 2017-2018 season.