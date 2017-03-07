LOOK: Filming Has Begun On New Will & Grace Episodes!

Over the weekend, filming began on the 10-episode Will & Grace revival. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all shared photos from set on Instagram and Twitter.

If they’re having as much fun as it looks like they’re having, we are in for a treat when these episodes finally air.

NBC announced the show would be back for a limited run a month ago. New episodes will air during the 2017-2018 season.

