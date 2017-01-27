Love The Skin You’re In

Ashley Graham is a stunningly beautiful supermodel. She’s been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is the face of Addition Elle lingerie and even has her own Barbie!

Graham has long been an advocate for body positivity, and on Thursday posted an inspiring photo to Instagram while on vacation in the Phillipines, encouraging her 3 Million followers to #lovetheskinyourein

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

The honest post prompted a positive outpouring from her fans. It’s not the first time Graham has shared her message of beauty beyond size.

Ladies! You are beautiful, smart, courageous and talented because you say you are! Don’t let others dictate your future, tell them who you are! #IamBoldBrillantBeautiful #beautybeyondsize A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:20pm PST

Wise words. Take a little time to love yourself today, ladies!

(Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram. Image courtesy of Carlos Cervantes on Flickr)