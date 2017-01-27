Love The Skin You’re In
Ashley Graham Is The Ultimate Body Positivity Icon
Ashley Graham is a stunningly beautiful supermodel. She’s been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is the face of Addition Elle lingerie and even has her own Barbie!
Graham has long been an advocate for body positivity, and on Thursday posted an inspiring photo to Instagram while on vacation in the Phillipines, encouraging her 3 Million followers to #lovetheskinyourein
The honest post prompted a positive outpouring from her fans. It’s not the first time Graham has shared her message of beauty beyond size.
Wise words. Take a little time to love yourself today, ladies!