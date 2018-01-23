MISSING: New Tecumseth Man

Nottawasaga OPP is looking for help tracking down a 19-year-old Alliston man. Sanjay Paramasivampilla, who regularly stays with his father in Alliston, was last seen Sunday morning in the Markham-Stouffville area. Police say he was involved in a collision in the Markham-area and was taken to Markham-Stouffville Hospital for treatment. He was last seen leaving there at 4:30 am.

Sanjay is described as:

5’9″

145 lbs

black hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, short hair, and a brown birthmark on his upper nose between the eyebrows

last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, Adidas black and gold coloured shoes and a black Calvin Klein bubble jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 705-434-1939, toll-free at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).