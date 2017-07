Theatre By the Bay has two new shows: The Five Points, which runs July 19- 29 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts and The Land of Make Believe, a magical, musical adventure for the whole family, which runs July 19 to 29 at the Mady with shows at 2pm.

CLICK HERE to listen to my conversation with Iain Moggach, the executive director of Theatre By the Bay.

CLICK HERE for tickets.